Las principales ciudades se levantan contra la orden de inmigración de Trump

EUGENE GARCIA , EUGENE GARCIA EFE

Hundreds of protesters denounce the travel ban from Muslim-majority countries enacted by US President Donald Trump inside the international terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California USA, 28 January 2017. The executive order halts all refugee entry for 120 days and for 90 days bans entry from seven countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. (Protestas, Libia, Siria, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA