Esta es la reacción de 90 niños que recibieron una bicicleta gratis en Tustin

,

Ashley Real, 9, left, and Liliana Soto, 9, were among about 90 Thorman Elementary third-graders who got a free bike and helmet at the Tustin school. Bill and Debbie Pollakoz, co-founders of the San Diego nonprofit Bikes for Kids Foundation, said the students' reaction "never gets old." (Photo by Cindy Yamanaka, Orange County Register/SCNG)